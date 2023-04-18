Clark County Common Pleas Court to relocate during large renovation project

Offices and courtrooms in the Clark County courthouse in Springfield will soon move to the Bushnell building as renovation work begins.
The project is in its infancy and there is no current estimate for the cost of the renovation, which will take much of the interior down to its studs, Clark County Administrator Jennifer Hutchinson said.
The Clark County commission approved the contract for the temporary move at its most recent meeting. The county will be charged $26,500 per month to take up space on the Bushnell building’s third floor.
The project for the courthouse — located at 101 N. Limestone St. — will take roughly two years to complete, Hutchinson said. Renovations will focus on the building’s interior.
The courthouse’s exterior went through renovations several years ago, with the replacement of windows and other updates to the building.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
Hutchinson said the building will have a new electrical system, plumbing, HVAC and layout to improve efficiency.
A timeframe for the transition to the Bushnell building at 14 E. Main St. has not yet been determined, Hutchinson said.
“We don’t even have the schematic design complete yet, and one thing that is beneficial with this project is that we can take our time,” she said.
the county will develop a plan to communicate the move to the public. Hutchinson said the temporary location is convenient because it is only a block from the courthouse, so anyone who goes to the wrong place can walk a short distance.
The $26,500 monthly rate is similar to what the county was charged for the renovation project for the A.B. Graham building, which houses several Clark County offices.
Hutchinson said she believes the courthouse will turn out “even better” than the A.B. Graham project.
Michael Cooper, Clark County public information officer, said the renovation will preserve the courthouse’s history, recognizing that it is an “iconic” building in the county.
“Part of the plan ... is to keep that historical kind of feel that we did with A.B. Graham; we left a lot of the things that were originally in the building there,” Cooper said.
The Clark County commission last June approved up to $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to cover architect fees for the improvement project.