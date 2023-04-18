Clark County Common Pleas Court to relocate during large renovation project

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Hutchinson said the building will have a new electrical system, plumbing, HVAC and layout to improve efficiency.

A timeframe for the transition to the Bushnell building at 14 E. Main St. has not yet been determined, Hutchinson said.

“We don’t even have the schematic design complete yet, and one thing that is beneficial with this project is that we can take our time,” she said.

the county will develop a plan to communicate the move to the public. Hutchinson said the temporary location is convenient because it is only a block from the courthouse, so anyone who goes to the wrong place can walk a short distance.

The $26,500 monthly rate is similar to what the county was charged for the renovation project for the A.B. Graham building, which houses several Clark County offices.

Hutchinson said she believes the courthouse will turn out “even better” than the A.B. Graham project.

Michael Cooper, Clark County public information officer, said the renovation will preserve the courthouse’s history, recognizing that it is an “iconic” building in the county.

“Part of the plan ... is to keep that historical kind of feel that we did with A.B. Graham; we left a lot of the things that were originally in the building there,” Cooper said.

The Clark County commission last June approved up to $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to cover architect fees for the improvement project.