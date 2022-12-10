New Springfield nonprofit to host holiday event for kids

A new Springfield nonprofit will host a holiday event for children this weekend.
Dance Stomp Shake Inc. will host a Southside Winter Wonderland from 1:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at The L, 1530 S. Yellow Springs St. The event is free and open to the public, but suggested for children in grades fourth and younger.
The activities will take place both indoors and outdoors. They include Santa’s Express, a trackless train ride for those 10 and under from 2 to 4 p.m.; arts and crafts with teachers; free pictures with Santa from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; a gospel concert at 3 p.m.; and carnival-style games with prizes. There will also be hot chocolate; Kore 4 Soul Kitchen food truck and desserts by C-Marie.
Julius Bailey, executive director of Dance Stomp Shake and a professor at Wittenberg University, said in September all they had were suggestions, a few hundred dollars and a desire to help serve the young people in the southside area, but by November, they raised enough to turn this dream into a reality.
“This community initiative is about cultural capital, hope-building and reminding young people on this side of town that they matter,” he said. “We are a newly formed 501c3, we have no money, but we have a track-record of performance, success and know how to move from idea to implementation.”
Sponsors of the event include residents who contributed $25-200, a tier of supporters who gave $250-500, and community organizations and business such as The Conscious Connect, Springfield Rotary Club, Wittenberg University, The Nehemiah Foundation and The Crabill Foundation, all of which provided the base of support.
“I find it a privilege that so many trust the work our (nonprofit) is trying to accomplish. Supporting young people’s energies is the foundation of Dance Stomp Shake and I am grateful to live in a city, despite the tight economy, that pulls together to make special projects happen,” Bailey said. “We hope to do much more and plan to work with the city of Springfield to support our efforts going further.”
Dance Stomp Shake Inc., an arts and education-based organization, works to provide programs that promote student leadership and safe spaces for youth entertainment, and encourages and trains young people to live positive and productive lives through mentoring, peer leadership and team-related arts.
For more information, visit www.dancestompshake.org.
About the Author