Things to do this weekend: Holiday events in Clark, Champaign counties

A live online stream of the event will be available through Wittenberg’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wittenberguniversity.

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library will have several activities:

Holiday crafts for kids will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the main library and 10:30 a.m. at the North Lewisburg branch for kids of all ages to make a holiday ornament or craft. No registration required.

Teen holiday ornament craft will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the main library. Teens in sixth grade and up can make a Christmas Latte Ornament. No registration required.

An interactive movie with Home Alone will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday for kids of all ages. Registration is required.

Explore Springfield Salvation Army beats record in fundraiser luncheon

Holiday Home Tour

WASSO presents their 42nd Annual Holiday Home Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday featuring five local homes, decorated for the holiday season.

Tickets are $15 in advance and can be purchased at Katie’s Hallmark, Schneider’s Florist, Frame Haven, The Springfield Symphony office (937-325-8100) or online at www.springfieldsym.org/holiday-tour. Tickets may also be purchased during the tour for $20 each. All proceeds go to support the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Jazz Orchestra, Symphony Chorale, and Youth Education programs.

Free Christmas Dinner

A free Christmas dinner in memory of Lynette Errett will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Salvation Army, 15 S. Plum St.

There will be ham, turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, an assortment of pies, cookies and banana pudding. The will also be friends singing Christmas songs and a visit from Santa. All are welcome.

Lynette Errett passed away, but her children continue to keep this 25-plus year tradition alive in her honor. This dinner is 100% donated.

Home Alone in Concert

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra will present Home Alone in Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave.

This comedy classic features composer John Williams performed live to picture by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who’s accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves.

Tickets cost between $50-80. To purchase, visit the PAC website.

Winter Wonderland

Dance Stomp Shake, Inc. will host a Southside Winter Wonderland from 1:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the L, 1530 S. Yellow Springs St. There will be games, prizes, arts and crafts, pictures with Santa, Santa’s express (train ride) and more for children. This event is open to the public.