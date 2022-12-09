springfield-news-sun logo
Developmental Disabilities of Clark County names new Mueller Center director

By , Staff Writer
28 minutes ago
Shundrick Parker has 17 years of experience working with developmentally disabled people.

Shundrick Parker has been appointed as director of the F.F. Mueller Residential Center, which is operated by Developmental Disabilities of Clark County (Clark DD).

Parker, a Dayton native, has 17 years of experience working with developmentally disabled people and their families. He joined Clark DD in 2019 as a residential supervisor at the F.F. Mueller Center, then moved into the program manager position in 2021.

Parker said he loves his work and plans to continue to give families the support they need as director.

“I enjoy building relationships and making connections that help families through sometimes difficult situations,” he said. “There have been a lot of changes in the field of developmental disabilities, and we need to make sure our individuals and families have the information and support to get over hurdles they face.”

Parker holds a bachelor’s degree in applied psychology from Franklin University, and he worked in several social service positions in Dayton and Springfield, including a district supervisor and group homes coordinator for Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley from 2016-19.

The F.F. Mueller Residential Center is a state-licensed and Department of Health certified intermediate care facility for people with intellectual disabilities who receive 24/7 nursing care and active treatment. It’s located on Developmental Disabilities of Clark County’s main campus and funded by Medicaid and a levy.

For more information, visit clarkdd.org.

