New nail spa in Springfield has 10 licensed techs on staff

A new nail spa in Springfield has new technology that will ensure cleanliness for patrons, the manager said.
Infinity Nail Spa, located at 2017 N. Bechtle Ave., recently opened and offers acrylic, dip, manicures and pedicures, and face waxing. Manager Hai Tran said this spa is different because of the clean services they offer.
“We offer clean and healthy services with all new technology,” he said.
For example with pedicures, this salon uses a new technology that includes a disposable jet-liner that is disposed after each use so there is no cross contamination or remaining germs. The old technology included a regular liner with a reusable magnetic jet that had to be sanitized correctly between each customer and if not sanitized properly, it could result in cross contamination and lingering germs.
There are 10 licensed nail technicians that work at the spa.
“We set a high standard for our nail collection. The designs have to be chic, colors must be various and stylish, and must come from top brands that have deep insights into nail lovers,” according to the website. “Licensed, experienced and clever, our technicians have made various assorted combinations of colors and designs that look harmonious on our client’s hands.”
A grand opening was conducted Aug. 15. The nail spa is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Both appointments and walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, visit infinitynailspaspringfield.com, Infinity Nails Spa on Facebook, or call 937-505-3273.
