Governor appoints 2 new Clark State Board of Trustees members

Vollrath is the first board appointee from Logan County. He joined the Logan County Chamber of Commerce as president in 2018, where he advances the economic development efforts of the community. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College in Chicago and his MBA from Capital University in Columbus.

Blondin said his background in economic and workforce development will help the college as they respond to workforce needs.

“I am excited to be part of a great institution that understands the need and means to equip today’s workforce with academic, professional and technical skills. I look forward to increasing the ties and impact between Clark State and my home area of Logan County as well as the entire Clark State service territory,” he said.

Evans has served on the board for 17 years, and served as vice chairperson and chairperson during her tenure. Blondin said her reappointment is a great benefit to the college since she is committed to its mission and values, a champion of student success, and knowledgeable about the college’s planning and operations.

Two longtime members, Jim Doyle, who served for 24 years, and Brad Phillips, who served for 12 years, will retire from their board roles.

“(Doyle’s) longevity represents a total transformation for Clark State in facilities, enrollment, programs and fundraising,” Blondin said. “It is impossible to look at the history of Clark State without seeing the important part that Jim’s leadership has played in it for more than two decades.”

Phillips retired to serve as president of the BSA Tecumseh Council for the next two years.

“Phillips’ distinguished service to the students and communities that Clark State serves is reflected in Clark State’s strong financial picture, its performance in student success, and his peerless leadership as board chair during the two years of the COVID pandemic,” Blondin said.