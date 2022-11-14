Mercy Health Springfield, Urbana to host annual Lights of Love celebrations

Mercy Health – Springfield and Urbana are kicking off the holiday season with the annual Lights of Love Celebrations.
”(The celebration is) a special way to remember the important people in your life while also supporting top quality care delivered with compassion in your community,” according to Mercy Health.
The 31st Annual Tree Lighting Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Springfield Regional Medical Center (SRMC) Auxiliary, with a performance from the Springfield High School choir.
Donors will also be able to put their loved ones’ names on snowflake ornaments for the Christmas tree that will be in the lobby of the SRMC and on display during the celebration.
Those interested in participating can pick up an order form at the Gardenview Gift Shop inside the SRMC or request one by mail by calling the Volunteer Services Office at 937-523-5190. The ornaments can be picked up between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3 when the tree is taken down. After that date, the ornaments will be available at the volunteer office.
The TWIG 13 will host a similar celebration at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, in front of the main entrance of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital.
Donors’ loved ones will be celebrated with a light on the Lights of Love tree. After the tree-lighting, they’ll also receive a Lights of Love keepsake snowflake ornament. Those who can’t attend the event can arrange for an ornament pickup by calling the Volunteer Services Office at 937-484-3201.
At each event, community members can also make a minimum donation of $5 to help fund patient care and equipment purchases for Mercy Health.
For questions or more information, call 937-523-5190.
