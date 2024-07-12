NEW DETAILS: Springfield woman ejected off Harley, falls 30 feet into Buck Creek

The woman was driving a 2024 Harley motorcycle east on Snyder Park Drive when she stopped at the stop sign, according to the Springfield Police Division crash report. She attempted to turn left to head north on North Plum Street when she lost control of her motorcycle, accelerated and struck the east curb.

This caused the woman to be ejected off the motorcycle and over the bridge rail, falling about 30 feet off the bridge into Buck Creek.

Felix Shanahan, EMS officer of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division, previously said the woman landed close to the shore so rescuers were able to get her out quickly.

The woman was seriously injured and flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

There was no update on her condition as of Friday afternoon. Hospital officials told the News-Sun they were not able to release any information.

Shanahan previously said the woman didn’t seem to have life-threatening injuries but that she was significantly injured.

The crash is still under investigation.