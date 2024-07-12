Barnstorming Carnival this weekend at Springfield airport

The carnival will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Springfield-Beckley Airport, with free admission. Rides on planes require payment.

Davenport has coordinated for more than 40 aircraft from all parts of the country, including vintage biplanes, home-built and military trainers to be on display. He is the recipient of a national aviation award from Aircraft owners and Pilots association (AOPA) and the 2021 Sharples Award that’s given each year to a person who has made extraordinary contributions to the general aviation community.

As owner of a biplane sightseeing company, Goodfolk & O’Tymes Biplane Rides, Davenport will also offer rides in his 1929 Curtiss Wright Travel Air 4000.

This year’s aircraft lineup will feature a Beech 18-E owned by George Loudakis, a resident of Staurt, Florida, that was used for a variety of different jobs over its 70 plus years.

The carnival will also feature a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on both days, car cruise in from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, food trucks and vendors on both days desserts, and other activities such as face painting, paper model rocket building workshops, pedal plane pylon races, Gery Deer with his bull whip artistry, model airplanes demonstrations, a balloon-tying clown, and Buck the Magic Cowboy.

Biplane rides will start at 8 a.m. on both days and continues until dark, weather permitting. The ride will be 15 minutes long and costs $80.

During its 10-year run, this carnival has had more than 30,000 spectators and more than 2,000 people from ages one to 95 have taken biplane rides above Springfield and Yellow Springs.