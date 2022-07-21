Clark County Fair returns this weekend

General admission remains at $6, however, which includes parking and admission into all concerts. Admission is also free for children 5 and under.

“The Clark County Agricultural Society has made it its mission to keep the fair affordable,” Blair said.

Gate collectors this year will accept cash and also Visa cards. Entrance with a card will come with a small service fee. Rides require tickets or a wristband purchased separately.

New security measures are in place this year after several attacks by a group of boys were reported during the 2021 fair.

Light towers will be shining around the fairgrounds to eliminate dark spaces, and surveillance cameras will be placed around the fairgrounds. Admission tickets, too, will not be sold after 9 p.m., and rides will shut down at 10 p.m., Blair said.

A slew of entertainment events are slated for the fair this year.

The queen’s contest will be on Friday in the entertainment tent this year.

Sea lions will be returning to the Clark County Fair for another year, a feature that proved popular last year, Blair said.

In addition, a magician will perform for multiple days of the fair in the midway and at the CTC shelter house.

Two BenGal cheerleaders will also be at the fairgrounds on Saturday to greet people, and the cheerleaders will also host a free cheer clinic Sunday afternoon at the Arts and Crafts building.

Families can also look forward to Kids’ Day this year, slated for July 27. Children under the age of 10 have free admission that day.

A big band will be playing most nights, including new-to-the-fair Stranger, an 80s rock band that has performed in the Dayton-area and Columbus. The band will take the stage on July 29.

The Mercantile building will host the Heritage Museum display and a variety of businesses this year, and the Arts and Crafts building will hold programs previously held in the Champion Center. The opening ceremony and county commission meeting are just a couple of the relocated programs.

The roughly 550 families camping at the fairgrounds during fair week can use the newly renovated restrooms and showers in the youth building.

“We’ve got the grounds in what we think is the best shape since 1950,” Blair said. “We’re looking forward to showing that off.”

All event dates and times can be found at the Clark County Fair’s website at clarkcoag.com.

