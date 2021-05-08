New Carlisle to demolish nearly 100-year-old water tower

The Adams Water Tower was erected in 1934 and has stood over the area since then. The Scarff Water Tower is to remain in use, as it provides more than enough for the area.

There are currently no plans to construct another water tower in the near future, according to Kitko, as the need has not come about.

“Down the road, there may be a new style of tower that needs to be built,” he said.

The tower also held one of the area’s older tornado sirens.

“The old tornado siren that used to be up there will be taken off the tower to be given to the New Carlisle fire department,” Kitko said.

The demolition team will cut pieces of the railing material for the city to keep as historical artifacts.