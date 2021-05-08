New Carlisle to demolish nearly 100-year-old water tower

The city of New Carlisle will demolish the Adams Water Tower on Monday after years discussing the fate of the structure.
For several years, the city council has discussed whether or not it was worth keeping the tower in use. Due to the high cost of maintenance, the council has decided to let it go.
“It just got down to the cost to completely sandblast and paint it. It was going to be estimated between $350,000 to $500,000 to bring it back to a like-new condition,” said New Carlisle public service director Howard Kitko.
In comparison to the costs of maintenance and repairs, the demolition will only cost $40,000.
“This one we’re demolishing holds around 100,000 to 150,000 gallons of water. The other one is a 1.7 million gallon water tower,” said Kitko.
The Adams Water Tower was erected in 1934 and has stood over the area since then. The Scarff Water Tower is to remain in use, as it provides more than enough for the area.
There are currently no plans to construct another water tower in the near future, according to Kitko, as the need has not come about.
“Down the road, there may be a new style of tower that needs to be built,” he said.
The tower also held one of the area’s older tornado sirens.
“The old tornado siren that used to be up there will be taken off the tower to be given to the New Carlisle fire department,” Kitko said.
The demolition team will cut pieces of the railing material for the city to keep as historical artifacts.