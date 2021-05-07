Clark, Champaign County florists prepare for Mother’s Day in wake of flower shortages

Julie Quinones, manager of Netts Floral, said despite the shortage issues, business has been “very, very busy.”

“We just stopped taking orders (Thursday morning) because we are so busy,” Quinones said.

Kristie Herlong, owner of Dorcey’s Flowers in Bellefontaine and West Liberty, said she ha heard about the shortage but hasn’t felt any of its effects.

“We try to get all of our flowers from local flower farmers, and I have a relationship with three flower farmers. We have already started kind of having a conversation about it and what we are going to do if we feel the effects,” Herlong said.

Herlong said this Mother’s Day week has been busy at both of her locations, although not as busy as last year.

“Last year was a lot busier I think because of COVID and because people weren’t meeting in person and instead of getting flowers delivered. I think a lot more people are taking their chances or getting vaccinated and seeing their moms in person,” Herlong said.