Navistar hiring, Summer Arts Festival returning, Former teacher turning 108; 3 Clark County stories you may have missed this week

News | 51 minutes ago
By Tia Clyburn, Springfield

Here’s a look at some of the stories of the week.

Navistar to hire up to 350 new employees in Springfield, bring back workers on indefinite layoff

Workers at Navistar assemble a truck cab. Bill Lackey/Staff
Navistar is planning to hire up to 350 additional people at its Springfield assembly plant as it increases production this summer.

Navistar is working with OhioMeansJobs Clark County to fill open positions as the truck manufacturer hires production associates and stock keepers.

Starting wages are $17 per hour plus benefits, said Virginia Martycz, the director of the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services, which oversees the county’s OhioMeansJobs office.

Springfield Summer Arts Festival returning in July

Veterans Park Amphitheater where the Summer Arts Festival is held. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

The Summer Arts Festival will return to downtown Springfield in July in a modified form due to coronavirus safety precautions.

The Springfield Arts Council (SAC) has spent the past few months working out how to safely present the variety of entertainment that has been a community tradition since 1967. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year’s Festival will run July 1-24, offering 18 events. While previous years saw 23-25 events over six weeks, Springfield Arts Council Executive Director Tim Rowe said the decision to begin later was to avoid conflicting with other summer events.

Former Northeastern teacher to celebrate 108th birthday with hundreds of cards, chocolate cake

Geraldine Henry will soon be 108 years old. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
A former Northeastern teacher and Cedarville University graduate who turns 108 today said her secret to living a long life is being kind, eating and the care she’s gotten at the assisted living center where she lives.

Geraldine Henry was born in 1913 to William and Cora Henry and grew up in her family home in London, Ohio, until she moved in 2014 to Sisters on Elm Assisted Living Center in London.

She said, “being kind, helping others, staying active and having faith,” is a part of her secret to living a long life.

