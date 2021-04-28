Former Northeastern teacher to celebrate 108th birthday with hundreds of cards, chocolate cake

“She was an inspiration to many young people in Northeastern Local School District and our community,” said former student Gretta Bayliss Runyon. “Being remembered by her positive attitude and her ability to talk and laugh with us students.”

Henry has been through and seen a lot - including living through two pandemics: the Spanish Flu in 1918 when she was 5 years old and now the coronavirus.

“I’ve just tried to be kind, stay involved and active, keep positive and happy, and look for ways to serve others,” Henry said.

Henry will be honored by Cedarville University and Ohio leaders for her birthday. Representatives from the college will deliver at least 108 birthday cards and gifts from current faculty, staff and students, according to college officials. She will also be given a framed letter of celebration from Gov. Mike DeWine and a proclamation from Senator Bob Hackett (R-London).

Cedarville University students with birthday cards for Geraldine Henry. CONTRIBUTED

Henry is believed to be Cedarville’s oldest alumna and has been a long-time supporter of the university. She even established an endowed scholarship, the William and Cora Norman Henry Memorial Scholarship, to honor her parents that is for students majoring in elementary education.

“Geraldine is our oldest living alumnus, and she holds an honored position at the university,” said Roscoe Smith, Cedarville’s director of gift planning. “She has maintained close ties with Cedarville over the years and has shown a desire to support students today who are pursuing a career she gave her life to. That is worth honoring.”

“It means the world to me. My own whole career was around teaching, and it means a lot to receive these cards from the education students,” she said.

Five classmates, who graduated in 1955, also came together to honor Henry and celebrate her birthday - Bob Baker, John Haley, Jerry Runyan, Gretta Bayliss Runyan and Jim Anon.

Northeastern graduates look over pictures in an old year book Monday at C.J. Brown Reservoir. The are, from left, Bob Baker, John Haley, Jerry Runyon, Gretta Bayliss Runyon and Jim Anon. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“She’s an extraordinary woman ... she’s a wonderful teacher,” Baker said. “She loves kids, loves her students, loved school and teaching.”

Baker said one of his biggest memories of Henry is when he was out of school for his junior year, and she took it upon herself to help him continue to get through school to be able to graduate with his class. He said she went to his teachers, got all his studies and sent them to him at home. Once he finished the work, he sent it back to her and she graded them. He said she helped him pass.

When asked how the five would describe Henry in a few words, a big one was “selfless.” They described her as one of the strongest teachers, supportive, pleasant and outgoing, loyal to her students and encouraging, and to be remembered for her service to the school district.

“It’s amazing. How many people around this area have lived to 108? It’s just amazing someone we know could be 108. It’s amazing to have that time to spend with her,” Jerry Runyan said.