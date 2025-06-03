Murder charge added for Dayton woman in Springfield home invasion case

Explore Springfield near top of list of best places to live in Ohio

“After reviewing all the evidence, it was decided that the shooting, at least on part of the homeowner, was justified and didn’t rise to a level to take it before the grand jury,” Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said, after previously mentioning the prosecutor’s office hadn’t decided if the homeowner would go in front of the grand jury.

“Mrs. Mobley was then indicted to felony murder for her role in the burglary that led to the shooting.”

The shooting happened at 5:32 p.m. May 20 in the 600 block of South Lowry Avenue, with Mobley allegedly knocking on the homeowner‘s door and banging on the windows, according to an incident report. Brian Hinshaw, 18, was allegedly with her. Mobley and the homeowner share a toddler.

Mobley then allegedly opened the outer storm door and continued knocking and tried to open the inner door. The homeowner then opened the inner door and Mobley allegedly “starts to strike him about the face,” before pushing inside and assaulting him before fleeing.

Springfield Police Sgt. James Byron said during the altercation, the homeowner fired a shot and Hinshaw was killed.

Doorbell camera corroborates the homeowner‘s story, police said in the affidavit.