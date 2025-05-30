Dayton woman indicted for burglary that turned into fatal Springfield shooting

The shooting happened at 5:32 p.m. May 20, with Mobley allegedly knocking on the homeowner‘s door and banging on the windows, according to an incident report. Brian Hinshaw, 18, was allegedly with her. Mobley and the homeowner share a toddler.

Mobley then allegedly opened the outer storm door and continued knocking and tried to open the inner door. The homeowner then opened the inner door and Mobley allegedly “starts to strike him about the face,” before pushing inside and assaulting him before fleeing.

Springfield Police Sgt. James Byron said the homeowner fired a shot and Hinshaw was killed.

Doorbell camera corroborates the homeowner‘s story, police said in the affidavit.

Driscoll said the prosecutor’s office is still going over evidence and has not yet decided if the homeowner will go in front of the grand jury, though this had been the initial thought.