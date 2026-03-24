Clark County teachers receive excellence awards, reflect on careers

Bostick, who is in her 20th year of teaching, has taught second grade language arts, math, science and social studies for the last 11 years at Perrin Woods Elementary School in the Springfield City School District.

“Thank you for this opportunity because it gave me a chance to look over my career. It gave me a birds-eye view of the students I’ve worked with, the parents I’ve worked with, the friends that I’ve made, the mentors, all of the things that have come together for this moment right now,“ Bostick said. ”I’m just super grateful for that. I’m grateful for public education to give us a chance to work with these students that are under representative and over looked. It was never a job for me. It was my passion.”

Rebecca Warner, nominator and principal of Perrin Woods, wrote that Bostick has “consistently demonstrated” exceptional teaching skills that resulted in growth and progress among her students.

“She has led a cultural change toward building trust with families and enabling numerous school and community connections. She has been a pivotal figure in fostering change within our school,” Warner said. “She does not merely focus on delivering content, but also on empowering our students to become change agents within their community. She embodies this philosophy through her relentless focus on recognizing and up living the strength of all of our families.”

Cody, who has been teaching for 11 years, teaches fifth grade math in the Greenon Local School District.

“There are not many tangible ways to be recognized for all of the hard work that teachers do, but this reward is a wonderful reminder,” Cody said. “After reflecting ... I believe my teaching philosophy can be summed up as this —Help the students feel safe, help the students feel loved, support mistakes, have fun, and lead with kindness always.”

Jeff Nickles, nominator and colleague, wrote that Cody “exemplifies everything that makes a great educator” - patience, creativity, support and genuine love for her students.

“One of Jeff’s children told him that teaching is Miss Cody’s true calling. She is more than a teacher, she is a mentor, a cheerleader, and a source of inspiration for all who are fortunate enough to learn from her,” he said. “I wholeheartedly believe that Miss Cody deserves this award as she truly makes a lasting and positive impact on her students’ lives.”

Collinsworth, who is in her 26th year of teaching, teaches 7th and 8th grade science in the Clark-Shawnee Local School District.

“In the end, the most important lesson I hope my students carry with them is this — Learning isn’t something that ends when school is over. It’s something we do for the rest of our lives,“ Collinsworth said. ”If my students leave my classroom believing that the world is full of questions worth asking and that they are capable of making discoveries, that they pursue those experiences and that they can find answers, then I know their learning journey is just beginning and that’s the greatest reward.”

Michelle Heims, nominator and campus principal, wrote that Collinsworth is an educator who “brings science to life.”

“She not only knows her content thoroughly, but she has a rare gift of knowing how to engage middle school learners in meaningful and lasting ways,” she said., “Tonya embodies the qualities we hope to see in all educators. She is enthusiastic, detail-oriented, kind, fun and purposeful in everything she does. Her passion for teaching students radiates through every interaction and the positive impact she has on her students is unmistakable.”

Terrell, who is in her 14th year of teaching, teaches fifth grade ELA and social studies at Lagonda Elementary School in the Springfield City School District.

“I think the essential principle that has been the focus of my entire career is this — Academics are necessary and needed for success, but learning how to interact with each other respectfully is invaluable for a lifetime. Relationships matter," Terrell said. “Relationships with students, their parents, and my fellow teachers and administrators are very important, both inside and outside of the classrooms. Relationships matter because those I interact with know that I care about them as people.”

Melissa Combs, nominator and instructional coach, wrote that Terrell “consistently instills in her students a genuine love for learning and a belief in their ability to succeed. Her classroom is a vibrant environment where curiosity is celebrated, mistakes are treated as opportunities to grow, and every child feels seen and valued.”

Each recipient was introduced and give a short presentation on what teaching has meant to them and the importance of being a teacher. Recipients received a $1,250 check, recognition plaque, an engraved paperweight and proclamations from the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate.