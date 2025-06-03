New extended-stay hotel to break ground on Bechtle in August

The hotel will be at 2302 St. Paris Connector. The land is currently vacant, located next to an Ultimate Shine Car Wash, Dollar Tree, ALDI, Hobby Lobby, Penn Station and more.

“There is no other extended-stay hotel in the region, and we really believe in the power of a new hotel with a strong Hilton brand,” Patel said. “We’ve owned the Hampton Inn in Springfield for years and are looking forward to growing our local presence.”

The hotel developers have been in talks with the city “for some time” and are in the permitting process now, he said.

Patel said the location was chosen due to its proximity to the Bechtle Avenue business district, offering “convenient retail and restaurant options nearby for our guests to enjoy.”

The possibility of a hotel in the busiest shopping area of the city has been in discussion since at least 2017 with city officials hoping for such a project to be located on the vacant 4.8-acre property.

Springfield has a large demand for business travelers, with many staying a week or longer, Patel said. Guests staying for an extended period of time enjoy larger rooms and the hotel’s rooms are all suites with a lounging area featuring a couch and TV separate from the sleeping area, he said.

“The rooms also all have full kitchenettes which allows the guest more flexibility with meals,” Patel said. “We’ve even found traveling sports teams love the Home2 Suites brand — the extra large room really makes a big difference in the guest experience."

One-night guests can enjoy the suites, too, Patel said.

Room rates will flex with the market and be “competitive” with other hotels, Patel said.

He said the Hampton Inn is “here to stay” in Springfield.

The car wash next to the planned hotel was a source of controversy in October 2023, with now-Mayor Rob Rue objecting to putting “yet another car wash” in Springfield next to “a nice hotel.” Hotel developers at the time said they were not opposed to the business.