Sheehan creates Springfield Foundation memorial fund in honor of late wife

“Creating scholarships in Jessica’s name is one of the most meaningful ways we can honor her legacy. She was someone who gave so much love, light and encouragement to others — and we want that spirit to live on by helping others pursue their dreams."

Jessica was born March 19 in Cleveland with her parents, Ken and Cheryl, and brother, Ben. She is a graduate of Beechwood High School and Ohio University.

“Jess was a true light in every room she entered. People were naturally drawn to her warm spirit, her beautiful smile and the way she laughed so easily. She was endlessly kind, patient and generous, always putting others before herself and loving her friends and family with her whole heart,” Patrick Sheehan said.

Jessica and Patrick were married in 2021 and “built a life filled with joy, humor and deep devotion.” But sadly in August 2024, she lost her life in a tragic accident when a box truck went across a highway median into oncoming traffic and struck her car.

“Her kindness guides us, and this foundation was created in her honor to help us keep her light shining,” Sheehan said.

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Sheehan and Jessica’s family hope this fund provides compassionate grief and educational support for everyone, especially young women like Jessica. Scholarships will be awarded to students attending Ohio University, as well as through distributions to provide the grief and educational support.

“Education was something she valued deeply, and we believe that every person should have the opportunity to grow, learn and build a future, regardless of their circumstances,” Sheehan said. “By offering scholarships, we’re not only remembering who she was — we’re creating opportunities for others in her memory. It’s a way to turn our grief into purpose, and our love for her into something that continues to give.”

Sheehan worked with the Foundation along with Shiftology to create this new fund and its own website. Shiftology worked closely with Sheehan and his family throughout the process to make sure every element felt personal and true to her legacy.

Shiftology’s role focused on developing the foundation’s brand and website to make sure it reflected Jessica’s story, values and the purpose behind the fund “in a meaningful and authentic way.”

“From the beginning, this work was about more than design; it was about listening, understanding and helping translate the family’s vision into something that could honor Jessica while also creating a lasting impact,” said Emily Bennett, senior account manager for Shiftology.

“It was truly an honor to be part of this effort. Being trusted with something so meaningful is not something we take lightly, and we’re grateful to have played a small role in helping carry Jessica’s story forward in a way that can support others.”

Along with the Foundation, Sheehan is working to build and raise the necessary funds to begin making awards and distributions from this fund. Future scholarships, which are not yet available, will be awarded and distributed to students and “will truly reflect who she was and the impact she made,” according to the Foundation’s Executive Director Susan Carey.

For more information, visit www.springfieldfoundation.org or contact Sarah McPherson at 937-324-8773 or sarah@springfieldfoundation.org. Donations can be made in Jessica’s honor anytime at the Foundation by listing “Jessica Ross Sheehan Fund” or “JRS Fund” in the purpose/endowment fund field.

To read more about Jessica’s story or donate, visit https://jrsfoundation.com.