Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello there, I’m Clove. I’m here with my mom, Rosemary, and my three siblings. We were brought here by a kind, magical fairy who found us in a meadow. She whispered a spell, and suddenly we were in this warm, safe place. I love to play, and I’m as sweet as can be. I’m always ready to make new friends, and I’ve got plenty of kitten energy to keep you entertained. I promise to fill your life with laughter, love, and a little bit of magic. Come visit Clove at Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, online at pawsurbana.org, Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED