Springfield near top of list of best places to live in Ohio

The media company ranked Hamilton as the fourth-best place to live in Ohio, based on home affordability, commuting, and the city’s diversity.

Springfield ranked sixth on the list.

“It’s positive news for Springfield,” said Mayor Rob Rue.

Hamilton and Springfield have many similarities, besides being two of Ohio’s best places to live. They are county-seat cities. Hamilton is in Butler County and Springfield is in Clark County. They’re close to the same size, both in population (Hamilton has nearly 4,800 more residents) and geography (Springfield is a few square miles larger).

Rue and Hamilton City Manager Craig Bucheit said the respective cities are special places to live, and the leaders in each community are working to improve them.

“Whether you have lived here your whole life or just moved to town, you quickly realize this place is different,” said Bucheit, a native Hamiltonian. “There is a sense of pride that comes from being part of a city with a long and rich history. A city that has faced highs and lows through many generations and always found a way to persevere and succeed. That pride runs deep. People care about this place.”

In the 2020 U.S. Census, Hamilton’s population was nearly 63,400 people living in the city. Springfield wasn’t far behind with more than 58,600 in the decennial population count.

Since 2017 and 2018, Rue said Springfield had been focusing on their housing stock, looking to create more housing and affordable housing. This includes new developments, infill projects and incentivizing people to make home improvements.

“The metrics are definitely positive, including our positive housing growth and housing prices,“ Rue said about the capital city of Clark County. ”It’s very affordable to live in Springfield."

The news is also positive for Springfield, given some of the negative news stemming from the 2024 election related to false statements about the city’s immigrant population.

“In spite of what Springfield has been through the last several months, we are still facing forward momentum, which is very good,” Rue said.

Hamilton has been focused on affordable housing for the past couple of years, including partnering with Habitat for Humanity and Neighborhood Housing Solutions of Hamilton to build new homes on vacant lots in the Jefferson neighborhood.

Bucheit said in his first State of the City Address in October 2024, housing was to be a priority for the city. Attracting more homeowners at all price points, Bucheit said, is a good thing for the city.

“Hamilton is just the right size. It is large enough to offer the kinds of opportunities, diversity, and amenities you would expect in a bigger city,” he said. “It has great neighborhoods, architecture, arts, and activities. But it is still small enough to feel like home. A place where you feel connected. A place where you belong.”

Hamilton will see continued success by a simple formula, said Joshua Smith, president and CEO of the Butler County Finance Authority and former Hamilton city manager: “never take progress for granted.”

That includes striving for daily improvement for the city’s customers and residents — building a city that works for all residents — and encouraging and supporting businesses that create jobs as they invest in Hamilton.

“That’s how Hamilton will continue to rise,” said Smith.

That philosophy is not far off Springfield’s, which city leaders want to attract businesses of various sizes and provide opportunities for its residents. This means helping businesses create jobs and places for people to eat, shop and play.

“We’re never going to be the big area,” Rue said. “We have a small-town vibe. Some new restaurants and options have opened up in the area and they can have a good meal and enjoy the downtown area.”

Like Springfield, Bucheit said what makes Hamilton a special place is its people and size.

“Whether you have lived here your whole life or just moved to town, you quickly realize this place is different,” he said. “People care about this place. They show up, they help out, and they give what they can because they believe in their community. There is a real sense of responsibility to one another and to the city we love.”