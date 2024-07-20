More than 100 people attend event to learn about United Senior Services and its plans

The event highlighted the accomplishments of USS over the past year, including new records for membership, use of its centers and increased clients receiving one or more of the essential services from daily nutrition to safety modifications at home.

The keynote address, titled “Power of Connectedness as We Age,” was delivered by Bob Blancato, president of Matz, Blancato and Associates, national coordinator of the Elder Justice Coalition, and an experienced Washington, DC, policy advocate on aging.

“Our featured speaker highlighted a number of trends of national importance to senior centers in order for older adults to remain connected to their peers and their communities,” Fagans said.

Blancato’s presentation focused on several key topics, including:

The growth of the aging population is increasing rapidly in the U.S. and in Ohio, including the increasing longevity of those over 80.

Ohio is one of 10 states with the highest concentration of people over age 60.

Broader relevant trends including the continued wave of Baby Boomers reaching retirement age which won’t peak until 2040, and the solvency of Social Security and Medicare and the policies to protect both that are circulating.

The extremely high incidence of financial exploitation of older people across the nation and shared tips to protect your assets.

Elder justice and issues of elder abuse and neglect, a critical concern for a vulnerable population and their families.

Solutions to support connections and empower older adults to combat social isolation and vulnerability to live fulfilling lives, such as getting involved at senior centers for health, socialization, services and resources.

The 2025 Report to the Community is tentatively scheduled for April 24.

The USS mission is focused on enhancing the wellbeing of Clark County older adults by offering more than 30 programs and services to over 4,900 members and 4,000 clients that support active, involved lifestyles and independent living.

For more information, visit ussohio.org.