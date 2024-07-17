What hospitals are performing best near you? U.S. News and World Report releases list

U.S. News evaluated more than 5,000 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. The goal of the annual ratings are meant to assist patients and their doctors in making decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures, U.S. News says.

“The ‘high performing’ designation acknowledges hospitals that consistently deliver high-quality care for specific medical procedures and conditions. This recognition highlights their expertise and commitment to patient wellbeing,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

This year, U.S. News incorporated new data on care provided to patients with Medicare Advantage insurance and on care provided to outpatients. The procedures and conditions ratings are based on objective quality measures.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Kettering Health Main Campus was recognized as a high performing hospital for eight procedures and conditions.

Those high performing ratings for Kettering Health Main Campus were for the following procedures and conditions: aortic valve surgery, colon cancer surgery, congestive heart failure, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement and pneumonia.

Four other Kettering Health medical centers were also named as high performing.

Explore Premier Health hopeful for financial recovery after decade of negative margins

Kettering Health Miamisburg was recognized as high performing in the area of hip replacements.

Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Miamisburg were also recognized for knee replacements.

Kettering Health Hamilton and Soin Medical Center were recognized as high performing in treating heart attacks.

“As a system, Kettering Health is dedicated to helping each patient enjoy their best health,” said Kettering Health’s acute care president Daniel Wolcott. “We continue to elevate our standards of care and strive for exceptional patient-focused outcomes.”

Kettering Health has 14 area medical centers and more than 120 outpatient locations throughout Western Ohio, as well as Kettering Physician Network, which includes more than 700 board-certified providers.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

With Premier Health’s hospitals, Miami Valley Hospital placed ninth among all Ohio hospitals in the latest annual rankings released by U.S. News and World Report. The hospital had the best performance among all hospitals in the Dayton region.

The distinction includes Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood and Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville, Premier Health said.

Miami Valley Hospital, the Dayton region’s only level 1 trauma center, was named high-performing in 12 areas of care: aortic valve surgery, colon cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart bypass, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery, maternity care for uncomplicated pregnancies, stroke and leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

Premier Health operates five hospitals, seven emergency departments, eight urgent care locations and more than 130 outpatient locations.

Premier Health is dedicated to providing high-quality patient care and enhancing the health of the communities, the hospital system said.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

“We are deeply committed to these values,” said Dr. Chad Whelan, chief operating officer of Premier Health and president of Miami Valley Hospital.

In addition, Premier Health’s Atrium Medical Center received high performing designations for heart attack and stroke.

“The recognition from U.S. News and World Report is a testament to the incredible dedication of our physicians, providers, nurses and support staff who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional care every single day. They truly inspire us all. Our mission says it best: We Care. We Teach. We Innovate. We Serve,” Whelan said.

Among other health networks, Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center and Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital were ranked high performing in treating heart failure. Fairfield Hospital was also named high performing in treating COPD.