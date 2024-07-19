What’s happening this weekend: Touch A Truck, ice cream social and more

The Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities will host Touch A Truck from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 224 Patrick Ave. in Urbana.

This free community cookout will include work trucks, first responder vehicles, heavy machinery, a helicopter, free hot dogs, chips and water, Kona Ice for the first 200 visitors and more.

New Carlisle Events

The New Carlisle Farmers Market will be held on Saturday downtown at Main and Jefferson streets.

The market’s Christmas in July will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday on Main Street. There will be food trucks including Wholly Smokes BBQ, Bamboo Bear, Wheel Fresh Pizza, C Marie’s Sweet Seductions, Luna Belle’s Sweet Shoppe and Oh Boba, baked goods, crafts, produce, games and more.

The event is sponsored by Troy & Goodall Lumber.

Mechanicsburg Library Events

The Mechanicsburg Public Library, 60 S. Main St., will host several activities this month:

Transformers Rise of the Beasts will be shown at 2 p.m. today. Food and drinks are allowed in resealable containers.

The Elvis movie will be shown at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Food and drinks are allowed in resealable containers.

For more activities, visit www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/cal.

Explore DeWine says state working to support Clark County with Haitian population

Clifton Show

Mark Whitt and the True Bluegrass Band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the historic Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

El Buen Taco Food truck will be serving before the show.

Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties.

Urbana Library Events

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host several activities this week:

BINGO will be held at 6 p.m. tonight at the main library.

Cedar Bog Adventures will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Registration required.

LEGO Club will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday.

For more information, visit the library event calendar at www.champaigncountylibrary.org/fullcalendar.

Food Pantries

Lawrenceville Community Church, 3880 Lawrenceville Drive, will have its monthly Food Pantry from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Each family receives perishable and non-perishable food items based on family size. This event happens on the third Saturday of every month.

Pointe of Grace Church Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road will be open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

For more information, call the church office at 937-717-0059 and leave a message if you have any questions.

Explore Cedarville has new childbirth simulator for nursing students

Ice Cream Social

The Champaign County Historical Society, with the support of The Woodruff Farm, will host an ice cream social from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 809 E. Lawn Ave. in Urbana.

Admission is free. There will be ice cream, cakes and pies for purchase.