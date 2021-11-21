More ho ho ho going into Holiday in the City

Event organizers made various changes and additions but had a grander design in mind for continuing beyond a day. It was a year ago when the pandemic forced events with large crowds, even outdoors as this is, to cancel. This was actually an opportunity as 150,000 more lights were added and holiday music played in the city core block each evening.

To the organizers’ surprise, the people responded, patronizing downtown businesses and restaurants more frequently as part of the experience. This inspired GSP to move on to phase 2 of a three-phase plan for Holiday in the City.

“We didn’t know what to expect. Last year was a testament to how much people involved themselves in downtown, taking photos and listening to the music,” said John Kelly, Visit Greater Springfield’s downtown events coordinator.

Whereas attendees at previous Holiday in the City events scattered as the fireworks ended, spreading it over weeks means more people can enjoy it at more times. Additional lights and expanded music across the city are being added.

Schutte noted that even in the midst of the pandemic that COHatch saw good business and people took photos at the light displays and witnessed the Aurora Max light show that projected festive images on the Heritage Center of Clark County building.

“It was so interesting walking around, there was such a sense of pride for us in making people happy,” Schutte said. “This is making a smarter investment in the city and this is our year to prove the point.”

Schutte said this new approach has a two-pronged agenda: To have a great local event for the people of this community, and if you live in Dayton, Columbus or another community, Springfield can be a weekend destination by appealing to people who may come in for the December shows at the Clark State Performing Arts Center or other events by offering more to stay for, as well as being for all groups and religious affiliations.

Helping in expanding Holiday in the City is the addition of groups and partners including non-profits eager to be involved, resulting in more flexibility to add things, and fundraising efforts reached new heights according to Schutte. Speedway, for example, is sponsoring the ice-skating rink, which is a point of pride for GSP, as Schutte has wanted to add one for years and having a sponsor made it a reality.

The rink will be in City Hall Plaza, measuring 40-by-80 feet and use actual ice, not a synthetic pad. It will open Nov. 26 and continue Thursdays through Sundays until Jan. 2 and cost $5, same as for the carriage rides.

“That’s going to be a really great scene where magical moments are made. This adds that next piece where people can say ‘wow, this is a center for the holidays,’” he said.

Schutte and Kelly mentioned things such as the carousel, fireworks and parade that were hallmarks of the one-day event will be missed, along with SantaLand, which was at the Heritage Center through 2019, and will not return this year, but instead there will be several Santa appearances downtown.

Schutte said SantaLand and other attractions may return some day. The third phase for Holiday in the City will be a few years from now. They hope the addition of more residents in the downtown area will usher that in, and anticipate a New Year’s Eve celebration as part of that.

“We’re still not quite there yet, but we may do a ball drop or fireworks in the future,” said Kelly.

Holiday in the City will officially run through Jan. 4. For Holiday in the City times, dates and special events, go to www.facebook.com/holidayinthecityspfld.