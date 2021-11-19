springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield outdoor ice skating rink set to open for holiday season

A crew from All Year Sports Galaxy works to build a temporary ice skating rink on the Springfield City Hall Plaza Thursday. The workers unrolled sheets of plastic tubing that will cool the water from underneath. The Greater Springfield Partnership will open the skating rink on Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. prior to the city’s Grand Illumination event. The ice rink, which is 40 feet by 80 feet, will be open on Thursdays through Sundays until Jan. 2. The cost to use the ice rink will be $5, including skate rental.. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

News
43 minutes ago

A crew from All Year Sports Galaxy built a temporary ice skating rink on the Springfield City Hall Plaza Thursday afternoon.

The Greater Springfield Partnership is spearheading the project. Officials say they plan to open the skating rink on Nov. 26 at 5 p.m., prior to the city’s Grand Illumination event.

The ice rink, which is 40 feet by 80 feet, will be opened Thursdays through Sundays until Jan. 2. The cost to use the ice rink will be $5, including skate rental, officials said.

