Springfield outdoor ice skating rink set to open for holiday season

The Greater Springfield Partnership is spearheading the project. Officials say they plan to open the skating rink on Nov. 26 at 5 p.m., prior to the city’s Grand Illumination event.

The ice rink, which is 40 feet by 80 feet, will be opened Thursdays through Sundays until Jan. 2. The cost to use the ice rink will be $5, including skate rental, officials said.