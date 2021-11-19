Wittenberg’s Fincham, one of winningest coaches in college football history, announces retirement

Fincham, a native of Williamstown, W.Va., who played college football for the Ohio Bobcats, took over the program in 1996 after working for six years as an assistant coach at Wittenberg. He guided Wittenberg to 14 North Coast Athletic Conference championships and 14 NCAA Division III playoff appearances.

Fincham was named the American Football Coaches Association Regional Coach of the Year in 1998 and 2009. His teams finished the regular season undefeated at 10-0 in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2009, 2010 and 2017.

Through 2020, Fincham ranked 23rd in college footbal history in all divisions in winning percentage (.819) and ninth among active coaches. He ranked eighth among active head coaches at the Division III level (minimum of five years experience) in winning percentage and fifth in victories.

Fincham reached the 200-win mark in 2017. At that time, he was the 44th coach in college football history to win 200 games with one school, joining the likes of Ohio State’s Woody Hayes and Alabama’s Bear Bryant.

Fincham’s final record at Wittenberg was 224-51. The Tigers finished 7-3 in 2021, winning their last five games.

“Joe Fincham is the winningest coach in the tradition-rich history of Wittenberg University football,” said Brian Agler, vice president and director of athletics and recreation, in a press release. “His long tenure brought conference championships and other on-field success to our University. He has also impacted numerous lives of student-athletes. We wish Joe, Rita, and their children, Mack, Samantha, and Annie, the best as he begins this exciting new chapter.”