Mercy Health will soon have a community garden

Stephanie Novosad, director of Nutrition Services, said the garden will give the departments an opportunity to get involved, while also taking a break from their responsibilities.

Explore Cedarville plans graduation with largest class in history

“Our teams have spent a year planning our gardens, and all of our hard work is finally going to come to life soon as the spring season approaches,” she said.

Everything is expected to be planted and in the ground by mid-May, with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Wednesday, May 24. Once the garden harvest happens, each department will be able to take home what they’ve grown, and anything left over will be donated to local food banks.

The garden was funded by the Mercy Health Foundation Clark & Champaign Counties, and the SRMC Auxiliary donated $2,000 to cover tools needed to maintain the garden.