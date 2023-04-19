Cedarville plans graduation with largest class in history

Cedarville University plans to celebrate the largest graduating class in university history during its commencement Saturday, May 6, in the Doden Field House.
Cedarville plans to graduate 964 graduates, a 6% increase from last year. In 2022, Cedarville awarded degrees to a then-record 909 undergraduate and graduate students.
“Commencement is the culmination of four or more years of investment and preparation for whatever profession a student may be entering,” said Fran Campbell, university registrar. “I think it’s one of the most exciting events that we have. It’s so enjoyable to watch the excitement that goes along with seeing the students reach this milestone.”
Like in 2022, Cedarville will hold two ceremonies, with the first ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. The final program starts at 2 p.m. The doors to the field house open an hour before each ceremony.
The first ceremony is for the students in allied health; education; engineering and computer science; nursing; psychology; science and mathematics; and social work, and the afternoon one is for students in business; art, design, and theatre; biblical and theological studies; communication; English, literature and modern languages; history and government; interdisciplinary studies; music and worship; and pharmacy.
