Mercy Health to raise breast cancer awareness with third annual Pink Honor Walk

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the U.S., with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting the diagnosis of about 264,000 cases in women and 2,400 cases in men each year.

“Breast cancer does not discriminate! Women and men can be diagnosed at any age. Everyone has a family member, friend, co-worker, or acquaintance who has had or currently has breast cancer,” said Tracy Adrian, a breast health navigator at Mercy Health – Springfield Cancer Center. “Our goal is to raise awareness! Know your body, know the changes, know when to call your doctor, do your preventative screenings, and know your family history.”

All the money raised will benefit several organizations, including:

Mercy Health Breast Patient Assistance Fund, a financial assistance program to help underserved women access the screening and diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds, and breast MRIs.

The Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark County, a group established in 1995 to provide financial assistance to women in Clark and Champaign counties who have limited or no insurance for breast health or breast cancer services.

Sisters United for Prevention, a coalition of African American women promoting cancer awareness, early detection and education in the minority community of Clark County.

Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County, a group aimed at making cancer patients feel safe and supported by helping them resolve problems that may interfere with the treatment process, including financial aid and additional resources.

“These counties are so fortunate to have these amazing organizations to assist our breast cancer patients within our communities,” Adrian said. “We know we can always reach out to them and they will immediately jump in and assist when and wherever needed.”

Participants can sign up on RunSignup.com. The registration fee is $30 and includes a t-shirt and goody bag.

For more information, contact Tracy Adrian at 937-523-8640.