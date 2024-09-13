Springfield clergy amid Haitian tensions: Bible says to welcome immigrants

In the story, Jesus Christ urged listeners to be like the Samaritan who helped, even though Jews and Samaritans historically despised each other.

“Once we recognize the people on the other side of whatever divide we have created, that our salvation is dependent on them, whoever ‘them’ is, that’s when we recognize and celebrate beloved community,” Banks said. “Who is my neighbor, Jesus was asked. And he said, the one who showed compassion.”

Before the event started, Rev. Jody Noble of Covenant Presbyterian warned fellow clergy who had gathered that some people who have called for support of the Haitian community publicly had received threats. Despite that, nearly 20 clergy members stood together and called for an end to hateful rhetoric toward Haitian residents.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Michelle Boomgaard, rector at Christ Episcopal Church, said she is a first-generation American and knows to an extent the challenge of always being wary whether your words or actions are safe in your new setting.

“In any city, this kind of rapid growth would create tension, no matter where folks came from ...” Boomgaard said. “The challenge is that the tension has erupted into hatred.”

Denise Williams, president of the Springfield NAACP chapter, said people need to see the full picture of a local Haitian community that includes engineers, business people and those who are “raising up families just like we are.”

“There’s no room here for the hatred that’s coming into our city. We will not stand for it,” Williams said. “I am standing with our Haitian community, our Mexican community, I’m standing with the white community. We all need to come together as one.”

Pastor Eli Williams with the clergy group Simunye asked the gathered pastors how many of them were not born and raised in Springfield. When a majority raised their hands, Williams reminded them, “But we are Springfield.”

“We are what makes Springfield what it is, along with those who were born and raised here,” he said. “It’s only right that we welcome new people, because they too will add to this community.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Amy Willmann, a senior leader at Champion City Church, focused on action steps for people who are willing to help, calling them “solutionaries” rather than missionaries. She talked about church-based 10-week English language classes that have been formed to help Haitian immigrants. She said 14 churches are helping, with 62 volunteers on board and more being sought.

Pastor Carl Ruby of Central Christian Church gave thanks that the unified Springfield clergy from all areas of the city were past the days of Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 Letter from a Birmingham Jail, where King had to plead with moderate white ministers to see the justice of the civil rights movement.

Ruby cited more than a half dozen Bible references of Moses, King David, Jesus and others calling for acceptance of foreigners, at the most basic level with, “Love your neighbor as yourself. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

He called on the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris Democratic administration to send federal resources, and he called on Republican candidates Donald Trump and JD Vance to “stop spreading falsehoods and bearing false witness against our Haitian neighbors.”

“Help us make Springfield great again,” Ruby said. “... Ronald Reagan said ‘Our nation is a nation of immigrants. More than any other country, our strength comes from our own immigrant heritage and capacity to welcome those from other lands.’ ”