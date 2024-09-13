Two Springfield schools evacuated, another closed; district cites police info

The district is in the process of a controlled release to dismiss students to their parents.

Roosevelt Middle School also closed today before the beginning of the school day in relation to unspecified information the district received from the police division. Some parents who were arriving at Roosevelt with their students were turned away, according to reports.

There are no additional threats made to any district buildings, officials said.

On Thursday, several city, county and school buildings around Springfield were also closed because of a bomb threat to multiple facilities throughout the city.

This included City Hall, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the Springfield Driver’s Exam Station, Ohio License Bureau on the south side, Springfield Academy of Excellence and Fulton Elementary School. They were all cleared using explosive-detecting canines.

The Springfield school district on Thursday evacuated students from Fulton. Parents were told to pick up their children from Springfield High School, where they had been taken. Fulton was evacuated based on information the district received from the State Fire Marshal.