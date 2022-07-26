Mercy Health smoking cessations classes offered in Springfield, Urbana

If you are ready to make a change for the better and kick the smoking habit, Mercy Health REACH Services in Springfield and Urbana can help with a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes starting in August.
The classes are led by a certified tobacco treatment specialist. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges are provided at no cost while supplies last.
Classes take place at Mercy Health REACH Services — Springfield, located at 30 W. McCreight Ave., from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Thursdays on Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25 and Sept. 1 and 8.
Classes at Mercy Health REACH Services – Urbana, located in the second-floor conference room at 904 Scioto St., from 3 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays on Aug. 2, 10, 17, 24, 31 and Sept. 7.
The class size is limited to six people. The sessions are the following:
- Session 1 is an introduction to the program and participants. The group will discuss the reality of smoking, obstacles to quitting, medication, and the value of journaling.
- Session 2 includes a discussion about addiction, brain chemistry, the consequences of tobacco use, toxins, triggers, coping skills and participants’ personal plan to quit.
- Session 3 includes a discussion on how to identify and deal with triggers, remove temptations, change negative habits, develop new skills and manage anxiety.
- Session 4 marks participants’ quit date and includes discussion around the signs and symptoms of recovery and healing, the physical benefits of quitting over time and putting together a quit kit.
- Session 5 includes discussion on nutrition, healthy eating, exercise, relapse prevention and participants’ first tobacco-free week.
- Session 6 concludes the program and includes conversations on how to maintain gains. Participants will also discuss the tobacco industry and receive their completion certificates.
The instructor suggests each attendee sign up for the Ohio Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) for additional support while quitting. Mercy Health can also assist with scheduling lung cancer screenings for eligible participants.
Free $10 gas card will also be offered to participants for each session attended. That gives them the potential to earn $60 in free gas while supplies last.
To register or for more information, call Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.
