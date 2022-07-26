Mercy Health smoking cessations classes offered in Springfield, Urbana

The classes are led by a certified tobacco treatment specialist. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges are provided at no cost while supplies last.

Classes take place at Mercy Health REACH Services — Springfield, located at 30 W. McCreight Ave., from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Thursdays on Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25 and Sept. 1 and 8.