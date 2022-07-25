Flags lowered in honor of Clark County deputy killed in the line of duty

Deputy Matthew Yates was shot while responding to a report of a shooting at a Harmony Twp. mobile home Sunday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CareFlight transported him to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where he died from his injuries.

To honor Yates’ life and service, flags will be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in Clark County and the Ohio Statehouse, as well as the Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower. Flags will be lowered until sunset on the day of Yates’ final services.