Mercy Health adds calming rooms for frontline workers at Springfield, Urbana hospitals

Mercy Health is providing spaces at its Springfield and Urbana hospitals to give frontline caregivers a break during times of high stress.
These spaces are called lavender rooms and the idea is to help restore the emotional, spiritual and physical well-being of caregivers as they navigate through stressful situations, according to a news release from Mercy.
“When there is a time of great need for the staff, for example, following a mass casualty event, the sudden death of staff member or the death of infant, a lavender room is a place where employees can go when they need time off the floor,” said Bobby Parrett, director of rehabilitation services with Mercy Health.
The idea to have lavender rooms at the hospitals came from conversations that were part of a class in 2019 of emerging leaders at Mercy Health.
Three lavender rooms were recently added at Springfield Regional Medical Center and one was added to Urbana Hospital. Those rooms are available to all associates at those hospitals, the release added.
Each room is painted in “calming” colors as well as features recliners, dim lighting, aromatherapy, soft music, journals and informational boards featuring details on how to contact support resources.
“These lavender rooms send three signals to the entire staff, loud and clear: This work is stressful. You have needs that we recognize. We can provide resources to help,” Parrett said.