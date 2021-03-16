Mercy Health adds calming rooms for frontline workers at Springfield, Urbana hospitals

These spaces are called lavender rooms and the idea is to help restore the emotional, spiritual and physical well-being of caregivers as they navigate through stressful situations, according to a news release from Mercy.

“When there is a time of great need for the staff, for example, following a mass casualty event, the sudden death of staff member or the death of infant, a lavender room is a place where employees can go when they need time off the floor,” said Bobby Parrett, director of rehabilitation services with Mercy Health.