Clark County Public Library to offer free, take home COVID-19 tests

The Clark County Public Library will begin offering free, take-home COVID-19 test kits in early April.
Ohio has partnered with distribution sites throughout the state, like libraries to make testing for COVID-19 more accessible.
Through the partnership, the Clark County Library will receive a limited supply of the kits to distribute to the community, according to a statement from the library.
“We feel that this is a way in which we can do our part to help eradicate the pandemic by providing free COVID rapid tests to Clark County residents,” Library Director Bill Martino said.
The test kits will be available for pick-up at any Clark County Public Library location, via the library’s curbside service.
“The test will be distributed to residents at our five locations using contact-less curbside delivery thereby mitigating any potential COVID transaction between library staff member and those requesting a kit,” Martino said.
More details on how the public may reserve and pick-up the kits will be announced in the coming weeks on the library’s website (ccplohio.org) and social media channels.