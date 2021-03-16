Springfield bars, restaurants plan St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with pandemic precautions

Still Springfield bars and restaurants are ready for a different St. Patrick’s Day than the one they experienced a year ago. Precautions due to the pandemic will also make the day different from previous celebrations.

“Our phones haven’t stopped ringing off the hook asking about it. We’re really excited to have it back,” Tina Ramsey, co-owner of O’Conners Irish Pub in Springfield, said.

Ramsey was prepared in 2020, with 2,000 cabbage rolls made up when the shutdown order halted the festivities. They were able to sell most of the stock for carryout and donate some, but were left with other products.

The tents are back and safety precautions in place for what Ramsey is calling O’Conners’ lucky 13th St. Patrick’s Day. There will be a $10 cover charge that includes cabbage rolls and shepherd’s pie; no buffet is being offered this year due to health precautions.

O'Conners Irish Pub has put up a giant tent in their parking lot so they can space everyone apart during the St. Patrick's Day celebration. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

O’Conners, located at 2200 N. Limestone St., will open at 6 a.m., offering traditional Irish eggs and capers. Green beer will be available and other Irish beers and special drinks.

Live music will be a big part of the day with Retribution playing from noon to 4 p.m. and the Weekend Effect from 6-10.

Patrons are asked to wear masks in and when away from their table. There will be hand sanitizer stations and security to help out. Once seats are filled, people coming in will be required to wait at the door until places open up.

Ramsey added that many of her staff were disappointed not to be part of the St. Patrick’s Day experience last year and are as excited as patrons to return, not just for one day but as things pick up as COVID-19 numbers go down.

“The community has really supported us and we are ready to go for them,” she said.

Kadie Cordle, an employee at O'Conner's Irish Pub, decorates for the holiday Monday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

COhatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., opened after the pandemic hit and has since made time to celebrate holidays. St. Patrick’s Day will have a COVID-era approach with a family-friendly night of live music and beverages known as “Paddy O’Furniture’s ShamROCK Ball,” 7-10 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free.

“We’re hoping to have a safe, fun time with great music and tasty specials. We care about everybody and will save our blow-out event for 2022,” said Rod Hatfield.

Music will be highlighted by local folk/country band Bubba and the Electric Gumps. They’ll even do a few Irish folk tunes with young featured performer Arlo James.

Safety precautions will be observed with a limit of 50 patrons in the room, but the music will be played around the COHatch’s plentiful speaker system including outdoors so patrons can still enjoy it.

Drink specials will include Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company’s special Kilkenny Irish Red Ale, offered for a discount, and North High Brewing’s Clover Crop, which Hatfield describes as “delightfully green” and a plethora of whiskeys and food offerings to fit the occasion.

Hatfield also acknowledges the dedicated community of customers helping Springfield get back on track after the pandemic are valued.

Springfield St. Patrick’s Day events

Clark County Historical Society at the Heritage Center will host an online event, “St. Patrick’s Day History, Irish Roots and Festive Archive Finds,” 7-8 p.m. Go to the Heritage Center’s Facebook page for registration information. The program is free.

Chaps Saloon, 2352 Springfield-Xenia Rd.: Opening at noon for its St. Patty’s Day party with a DJ at 8 p.m.

Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant, 42 N. Fountain Ave.,: Opening at 9 a.m. offering corned beef specials, cabbage stew, specialty green drinks and discounts on draft beers.

O’Conners Irish Pub, 2200, N. Limestone St.,: Opening at 6 a.m. offering traditional Irish eggs and capers, green beer and other Irish beers and special drinks.

St. Patty’s Day at Cork + Board, COhatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., Celebrating from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with a painting and wine event hosted by Sip & Dipity Paint Bar.

Check other businesses’ social media or websites for their participation.