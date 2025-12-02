Mental Health Services share tips to help with holiday stress, anxiety

As the year comes to an end with the holidays, she wants community members to “harvest their inner peace this season” and take charge of themselves and others by spotting the signs:

Withdrawal from others

Changes in eating or sleeping habits.

Drop in school or work performance

Neglecting personal hygiene

Irritability and mood swings

Excessive use of alcohol or drugs,

Visible restlessness or anger,

Expressing hopelessness or self-harming thoughts,

Persistent sadness or low moods

Feeling anxious, tense or panicked

Overwhelming stress

Difficulty focusing or memory problems

Feelings of guilt or worthlessness

Trouble sleeping or sleeping too much

Americans are heading into the holidays this year with more anxiety than in previous years, especially in youth, said Emily Arms, MHS business development coordinator, according to the latest American Psychiatric Association Health Minds Poll.

The poll shows that 41% of U.S. adults expect more holiday stress this year, an increase from 28% in 2024 and 29% in 2023. Younger adults report the greatest concern with nearly half (49% of those ages 18-34) anticipating more stress compared to 27% of those 65 years and older.

However, more people say holidays have a positive impact on their mental health this year (44%) compared to the past two years (38% in 2024 and 2023) and only one in five (21%) say the holidays have a negative impact on mental health.

“While many enjoy the holidays, this time of year can be fraught with stress for some, driven by finances, family relations, and grief,” said APA President Theresa Miskimen Rivera. “In stressful moments, the best gift we can give ourselves and our loved ones is to be present and nurture meaningful connections.”

The economy remains the leading source on anxiety with 75% of adults reporting they feel somewhat or very anxious about it, followed by health care at 71% with women and older adults reporting the highest level of concern, then 65% political tensions, 64% gun violence, 63% hate speech and crimes, 58% international conflict and 52% ICE raids and deportation, according to the poll.

“Despite heightened worries, many Americans still see bright spots in the season ahead,” Arms said.

Those polled were asked to chose among a list of options they’re most looking forward to this season, and most look forward to seeing family and friends (61%), eating good food (53%) and giving and receiving gifts (31%).

However, nearly half of adults (48%) worry about missing someone or grief, 46% worry about affording or finding holiday gifts, and nearly one in three adults worry about dealing with challenging family dynamics (32%) or being lonely (31%).

At the main center, MHS offers crisis walk-ins, adult and youth open access for new patients, phone calls answered 24/7, therapy, psychiatric and case management, substance use and medication assisted treatments. It also offers youth services such as a treatment program for K-12 kids, outpatient therapy, psychiatry services, medications, intensive home-based treatment for at-risk youth, a service coordinator to work with struggling youth, therapists and case managers.

“If anyone’s in crisis they just come in and are seen ... We’ll make sure people get seen and get quick access,” Rigger said.

MHS also chairs the Clark County Cares group that works to reduce suicide deaths by raising awareness through public promotion and education around suicide prevention.

“We certainly go through periods of time where we don’t have a suicide and then unfortunately we do have them. We still got a lot of work to do. But we got a really interactive group of a lot of providers that sit on that committee,” Rigger said, explaining suicide deaths in Clark County primarily involve middle-aged white men with health issues and veterans.

The High Street location houses case managers who work with adults with serious and persistent mental illness, an assertive community treatment team to help the most medically ill adults, an on-site pharmacy for clients only, an on-site phlebotomist, therapy, psychiatry and case management services.

They also have four Mobile Crisis Teams that respond to youth in crisis, whether that be a behavior at home, truancy, or not getting up to go to school, Rigger said. These include a clinician with the Springfield Police Division, case manager with the Springfield Rescue Fire Division/EMS, therapists with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and an adult mobile crisis team.

“(This) says a little bit about the state and that the governor really, I think, is motivated to get mobile crisis across the whole state and they’re trying to do it in a number of ways to see what’s the best model,” she said.

Lastly, it has been offering primary care since 2021, which had been funded by a state grant up until September, because it found 40%, or 1,600 patients, they serve are not getting primary care.

“People with a mental illness, typically their life expectancy is 25 to 30 years shorter, and it is so true with our population. Our average age of death for our clients is 53 and the No. 1 reason they’re dying early is medical and health (problems),” Rigger said.

“Their health is not good, partly because of the medications they take, the diseases they have and illnesses they have. They’re not particularly really good primary care patients out in the community in terms of keeping appointments and staying engaged. We can engage them and that’s been really successful.”

Resources and support are available by calling or texting 988, the confidential Suicide & Crisis Lifeline that’s available 24/7, visiting your local emergency department for immediate support or talking to your doctor about your feelings or concerns, or reaching out to family or friends because “talking to someone can make a big difference.”

For more information, visit the website at mhscc.org or the Clark County Cares Facebook page.