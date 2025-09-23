Clark County Cares works to reduce suicide deaths, raise awareness for prevention

Kelly Rigger, CEO of Mental Health Services for Clark and Madison Counties, said there is hope because those considering suicide can get help to prevent a death.

“We want to equip our community with knowledge and understanding how suicide can be prevented and where to get help. There are many caring people in our communities who care and want to be involved in helping anyone who may be in a crisis,” she said.

During September’s Suicide Awareness Month, the group had a public messaging in downtown Springfield displaying signs of hope with posters sending positive messages to the public to recognize suicide prevention month.

They also held a “silent watch” in downtown Springfield that honored veterans who have died by suicide. There was a casket and someone standing “watch” to show respect to veterans who have lost their lives and raise awareness of the risk.

The number of suicide deaths in Clark County has been decreasing over the last five years, Rigger said. The number fluctuates between 15 to 20 deaths per year, but she said their goal is to reduce it to zero.

In 2020, there were 34 deaths by suicide in the county, but in 2023, that rate decreased to 15.2.

This year in 2025, 25% of the suicide deaths were veterans, Rigger said.

“Military personnel are at an increased risk for suicide and our goal is to raise awareness and encourage treatment for anyone struggling,” she said.

Warning signs of someone considering suicide include talking about wanting to die, change in eating and/or sleeping patterns, using drugs or alcohol more often, extreme mood swings and losing interest in things previously enjoyed.

This month is dedicated to recognizing warning signs for suicide, encouraging open conversations about mental health. and connecting people to proven treatment and resources, according to Substance Abuse Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA).

“(This) is a time to raise awareness, promote hope, and normalize help-seeking. Suicide affects millions of people every year, yet too many struggle in silence. Whether you’re facing challenges, supporting a friend or loved one, or are looking to help, your voice matters ... When we stand together in strength, dignity, hope, and purpose, we can make a difference—we can help save lives," according to SAMHSA.

Clark County Cares has operated for many years under different names, formerly the Suicide Prevention Task Force and Mental Wellbeing and Suicide Prevention Team. The work is part of the Clark County Combined Health District’s Community Health Improvement Plan.

The group is made up of 24 different organizations serving Clark County residents. If interested in helping, contact Michelle Honeycutt at Mental Health Services at 937-399-9500, extension 3047.

If you or someone you know needs to talk about thoughts of suicide or needs support, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline anytime, 24/7, or visit 988Lifeline.org. This is an in-state network of 988 contact centers that provide coverage to all 88 counties.

Since launching in 2022, the lifeline specialists have responded to 592,294 calls, texts and chats from Ohioans experiencing emotional distress or a behavioral health crisis, according to the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services.

So far this year, specialists have responded to an average of 22,000 contacts each month. About 98% of the people who call, text or chat receive the crisis support they need without requiring additional services at that moment.

“988 is a direct connection to compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing behavioral health related distress,” said OhioMHAS Director LeeAnne Cornyn. “By providing immediate support, the Lifeline makes behavioral health care more accessible for everyone, no matter where they are or what they’re facing.”