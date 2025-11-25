Sen. Husted visits manufacturer Bundy Baking in Urbana

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to visit with Ohio manufacturing giants like Honda, Bundy Baking Solutions and Charter Next Generation that embody that spirit,” he said. “For decades, these companies have brought jobs and opportunity to our state. Ohio is the manufacturing engine that keeps our nation moving forward.”

Husted started at the Honda Motor Company in Marysville, seeing firsthand the recently retooled assembly and safety test bays for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids. Honda, which employs 15,000 Ohioans across its four locations, has invested $15 billion in its over 45 years of operating in Ohio, including its most recent $1 billion investment in creating an EV hub in Ohio.

He then traveled to Urbana’s Bundy Baking Solutions, a supplier of equipment, bakeware and other services for the baking industry. The company, founded in 1964 and headquartered in Urbana, is one of the state’s largest manufacturing facilities that employs 286 Ohioans. This location is also home to the company’s baking history museum and the American Society Baking Hall of Fame, and the campus has the “world’s largest loaf of bread.”

Then he met with Charter Next Generation (CNG) in Mansfield, a leading manufacturer of specialty films and sustainable material science solutions. The company, which employs more than 1,300 Ohioans, has a growing focus on sustainable offerings across the food, consumer goods, industrial and health care markets.

Along the way, Husted visited local businesses in Ashland and West Jefferson, and the Upper Arlington Police Department.

“Small businesses like Main Street Deli and Grandpa’s Cheesebarn are the cornerstone of the American economy. Ensuring places like these have the resources they need to continue serving their communities is one of the most important jobs I have in the Senate,” Husted said.

As lieutenant governor, Husted helped launch an online recruitment hub to help law enforcement agencies, including those in Upper Arlington, with staffing and recruitment.

“I’m so grateful for the brave and selfless work of our law enforcement in the Upper Arlington Community, both in public and behind the scenes. Their tireless efforts have ensured that Upper Arlington remains one of the safest communities in Ohio,” Husted said.