Urbana High School to march in Washington Memorial Day Parade next year

“The nomination is a great honor for the Urbana High School Marching Band and the Urbana City School District. We are excited about the national press and coverage as we honor our nation for their 250th Memorial Day celebration,” Sapp said.

In the nation’s 250th anniversary year, the parade will honor fallen American heroes. It will include musical ensembles from each branch of the U.S. armed services, elite military, ceremonial and specialty units, veterans’ organizations, patriotic floats and VIPs.

The parade will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2026, along Constitution Avenue NW between 7th and 17th streets. It will be broadcast on major networks.

While in Washington, D.C. for the three days, the band will tour the city and visit national monuments, memorials and the Arlington National Cemetery. The band will also attend the National Memorial Day Concert featuring the National Symphony Orchestra, on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

The Urbana Band Boosters are looking for financial support and donations to send the entire marching band to perform. The trip costs each person $788.

There are a few ways to support the trip: