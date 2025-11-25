Urbana High School to march in Washington Memorial Day Parade next year

The Urbana High School Marching Band was selected to march in the 2026 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, nominated the band to represent Ohio in the parade, which is the bands first time being nominated, according to Band Director David Sapp.
“The nomination is a great honor for the Urbana High School Marching Band and the Urbana City School District. We are excited about the national press and coverage as we honor our nation for their 250th Memorial Day celebration,” Sapp said.
In the nation’s 250th anniversary year, the parade will honor fallen American heroes. It will include musical ensembles from each branch of the U.S. armed services, elite military, ceremonial and specialty units, veterans’ organizations, patriotic floats and VIPs.
The parade will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2026, along Constitution Avenue NW between 7th and 17th streets. It will be broadcast on major networks.
While in Washington, D.C. for the three days, the band will tour the city and visit national monuments, memorials and the Arlington National Cemetery. The band will also attend the National Memorial Day Concert featuring the National Symphony Orchestra, on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.
The Urbana Band Boosters are looking for financial support and donations to send the entire marching band to perform. The trip costs each person $788.
There are a few ways to support the trip:
- Sponsorship of the Legend of the Lights drive-through Christmas lights display and contest on Sunday, Dec. 21, at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. For a $300 sponsorship, donors will be recognized at the event with locally printed 3-by-4-foot banners, which will be displayed prominently along the light display path. Deadline for sponsorship is Dec. 1.
- For Legend of Lights, the Band Boosters are recruiting families, clubs and organizations to set up Christmas light displays along the route, where electricity is available. There is no fee for setting up a display, over the cost of the decorations. Community members who drive by the displays, with free admission, will vote for their favorites on ballots that will feature the names of event sponsors. For more information, contact legendofthelights@gmail.com.
- Baked potato bar at 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Epiphany Episcopal Church, 236 Scioto St., before the Urbana Holiday Horse Parade. Donation only. Topping options include Skyline Chili, broccoli, cheese, bacon, sour cream and butter. Potatoes donated by Michael Family Farms and chili donated by Skyline Chili of Kettering (managed by a former UHS band member).
- Donations to the Urbana Band Boosters via Paypal, or by mail to Urbana Band Boosters, Urbana High School, 500 Washington Ave., Urbana, OH 43078.
About the Author