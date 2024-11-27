Man shot ‘multiple times’ near Springfield dollar store

A man was shot multiple times Wednesday evening in the area of a Springfield dollar store.
According to the Springfield Police Division, a man in his 20s called 911 at 5:22 p.m. to report he had been shot near Family Dollar at 2129 E. Main St.
Police said that the man reported he was shot by a passenger in his vehicle, and he was awake and coherent when medics arrived on scene.
Medics took the man to Springfield Regional Medical Center and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
