Three arrested after shots fired, police pursuit, multi-car crash in Springfield

Police said as they approached, Raekwon Hall, 26, of Springfield, fled the vehicle on foot. During the chase, he was struck by an officer’s vehicle and was apprehended. Police said a handgun was recovered at that scene.

Police also discovered that two homes were struck by gunfire during the incident, one in the 100 block of West Southern and one in the 100 block of West Grand.

A neighbor, Rosny Petit, said that his house was struck several times in the shooting, with a bullet coming through his bathroom. He said no one in the home was injured and he was unsure of the shooting’s circumstances.

Officers then pursued the fleeing Tahoe through the city. A police incident report says the pursuit reached 65 mph on city streets, then went onto the Simon Kenton Trail bike path, and onto East Main Street.

Police said as the Tahoe approached the intersection of Main and Belmont, Shelton Threats, 19 of Springfield, ran from the vehicle, and was later apprehended. He had a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Soon after, the other three people fled the Tahoe on foot. Sha’Ron Threats, 18, and Noah Cameron, 19, both of Springfield, were taken into custody, but police did not locate the third person.

Police said that while the search was ongoing, a Springfield police detective crashed his vehicle at Main and Belmont. They said the detective was treated for minor injuries at Kettering Health ER and released.

In the crash at Belmont and Main, a person whose car was hit told WHIO-TV that they saw the police pursuit happening, and then an unmarked police vehicle hit a truck, which then hit two other vehicles. Springfield police said the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crashes involving police vehicles.

Three of the four suspects were charged in the incidents. Hall was charged with two counts of improper discharging of a firearm at/into a habitation, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Sha’Ron Threats and Cameron were each charged with two counts of improper discharging of a firearm at or into a habitation and failure to comply. They were both placed in the jail. Charges were requested on Shelton Threats for the same charges as Sha’Ron and Cameron.

Springfield police said the Highway Patrol, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Fire/Rescue, and Springfield Township Fire Department all helped at this incident.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield police.