Angel D. Dean, 44, of 238 N. Jackson St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Konner L. Hileman, 31, of 516 N. Race St., attempt, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Joshua M. Hughes, 24, of 1932 Fred Jordan Drive, Apt. F, disrupting public service, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.

Kevin J. Johnson, 50, of 654 W. Jefferson St., flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Bradley L. Kelley, 31, of 2100 E. High St., Apt. 7h, robbery, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Rodney T. Lee, 37, of New Carlisle, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Zachary T. Mcghee, 25, of Kimberling City, MO, receiving stolen property, continued, to be qualified, bond $20,000.

Joshua M. Muse, 43, of Bainbridge, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Thomas W. Neighbors Sr., 44, of 502 Rice St., discharge of firearm, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Maleah M. Owens, 19, of 312 N. Jackson St., flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Camene Sanon, 25, of 509 E. Southern Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $25,000.

Jeremy E. Self, 39, of Fairborn, guilty.

Holly A. Shawnn, 36, of 3666 Crabill Road, Apt. 8, aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Jalya Stollings, 25, of Donnelsville, physical control, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Rasheedah R. Stream, 46, of 1936 Pompano St., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Paula A. Williams, 43, of 1006 Alta Road, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.