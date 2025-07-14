Michael A. Carter, -4, of 1106 S. Bell Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

Eric C. Cumming, 68, of 2344 N. Limestone St., Apt. 3, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered.

Jakie A. Funderburg, 25, of 7223 New Carlisle Pike, felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

David Guiroz, 40, of Dayton, hunt/fish without permission, bench warrant ordered.

Hector Guzman, 38, of Dayton, hunt/fish without permission, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Cheyenne N. Strelsky, 23, of 7223 New Carlisle Parkway, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Cupertino Diaz, 23, of 947 Oak St., falsification, dismissed.

Dennis Gilbert, 51, of Mail To Mental Health, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Dennis J. Gilbert, 51, of Mail C/O Mental Health, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Omar Perez, 32, of 1610 Lagonda Ave., OVI/blood, dismissed.

Omar V. Perez, 32, of 1610 Lagonda Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, 6 months of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $565, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Meranda M. Sharp, 33, of 2121 Larch St., child endangering, dismissed.

Keegan J. Friend, 30, of 308 Belleaire Ave., theft, continued, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed.

Mykel D. Gilbert, 27, of 1423 Noel Drive, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Erasto Hernandez, 26, of 715 Villa Road, Apt. 105, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, continued, marked lanes, dismissed.

Connor E. Holton, 30, of 1017 Lagonda Ave., falsification, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Connor E. Holton, 30, of Sidney, drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Mary J. Kaffenbarger, 50, of 527 Cedar St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua L. Salmons, 35, of New Carlisle, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, no futher offenses, pay fine and costs, fined $500, OVI, dismissed, OVI .04 commercial, dismissed, no motorcycle endorsement, dismissed.

Lucas C. Vanover, 28, of Toledo, theft, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with all rules of probation.

Sharee N. Dean, 32, of 429 E. John St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kroger, release written.

Michael I. Gilbert, 35, of 1812 Woodward Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

D’Kazi Phelps, 35, of 120 W. Mulberry St. #209, menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Amber N. Dixon, 37, of 1701 Lexington Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Buddy R. Gardner, 43, of New Carlisle, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 82 days suspended, 5 days credit for time served, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $50, resisting arrest, dismissed.

Adam D. Hensley, 45, of 24 E. Euclid Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Gregory Jacobs, 37, of 1011 Wayne Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, expired tag or sticker, bench warrant ordered.

Sean Murphy, 27, of Columbus, endangering children, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 12 months of probation, court order anger management assessment and tapp., fined $250.

Sylvia M. Owens, 38, of 4492 Willowdale Road, driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, 130 days of jail with 127 days suspended, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $250, hit skip, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fined $100.

Cheyenne N. Strelsky, 23, of 7223 New Carlisle Pkwy, assault, continued, public defender court order anger management assessment and tapp., no contact.

Susan R. Cline, 51, of 702 Rodgers Drive, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Amber N. Gamble, 37, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Louis R. Gibson, 37, of 1464 W. Clark St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Louis R. Gibson, 37, of 1464 W. Clark St., driving under suspension, dismissed.

David P. Mckinney Jr., 39, of 225 Kinnanne Drive, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kenny J. Trimble, 55, of 2205 Selma Road, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ricki L. Ebersole, 68, of 102 E. Main St., Apt. 502, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, jail suspended on condition 1 year law abiding, fined $375.