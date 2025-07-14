25CV0605: Mo Mad Dad Properties, LLC v. Timothy Rigel, breach of contract.

25CV0606: COLUMBIA GAS OF OHIO, INC. v. Stevenson Utilities Construction, LLC, miscellaneous.

25CV0607: Wide Capital Express Inc. v. Brian E Weber OD, Brian E Weber OD LLC, Springfield Eye Associates, Brian Weber, Brian Edward Weber, other civil.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Melissa A. Farris, 46, of Springfield, healthcare worker and Donald L. Lickliter, 56, of Springfield, truck driver.

Stephanie N. Conley, 31, of Springfield, self-employed and Darrin W. Campbell II, 32, of Springfield, self employed.

Andaya R. Lanum, 31, of Urbana, victim advocate and John T. Riechers, 39, of Springfield, live event technician.

Andrew R. Burry, 28, of Springfield, labor and Sarah R. Lane, 26, of Springfield, labor.

Allissa M. Miller, 31, of Springfield, teacher and Skylar W. Smallwood, 32, of Cedarville, systems engineer.

William J. Pinkleton, 22, of Springfield, church staff and Monique J. Morales, 23, of Joliet, IL, team member at Chick-Fil-a.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.