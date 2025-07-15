25CV0609: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Robin Whitaker, action for money.

25CV0610: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Douglas Yowler, action for money.

25CV0611: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Jeffrey Fudge II, action for money.

25CV0612: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Jasmine Fudge, action for money.

25CV0613: Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Emily M. Dyar, Mark P. Dyar, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Angela E. M. Rogan, 50, of Springfield, none and Gillis W. Hensley, 58, of Springfield, disability.

Zachary A. Burke, 33, of Enon, USPS and Destiny L. Moore, 32, of Enon, McDonald’s.

Jacob A. Shafer, 32, of Springfield, disabled and Madison M. Henry, 25, of Springfield, nurse aid.

Shelvie A. Osborne, 37, of New Carlisle, WRF operator and Caitlin M. Bierbaugh, 33, of New Carlisle, teacher.

Haley M. Berry, 22, of Springfield, babysitter and Savannah E. Spicer, 23, of Springfield, retail.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.