These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

Twenty-four people were indicted this week in Clark County Common Pleas Court with the following charges:
Delisa K. Cosby, 46, of Springfield: Possession of a fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs.
Bradley L. Kelley, 31, of Springfield: Robbery.
Johnnie L. Jackson, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl related compound.
Nathan M. Allen, 49, of New Carlisle: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, hidden compartments in vehicles.
Jamie L. Jenkins, 48, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.
Uriel A. Caceres, 18, of Springfield: Carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
David A. E. Detrick, 47, of Fairborn: Theft.
Slyvon Cook, 37, of Columbus: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, endangering children.
Destany K. Colwell, 18, of Springfield: Rape, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (three counts), unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Brandon Rife, 39, of Springfield: Theft.
Darryl E. Kinley Jr., 52, of Springfield: Felonious assault.
Stanley D. E. Gibson, 22, of New Carlisle: Violating protection order, domestic violence.
Megan McCormick, 36, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Michael D. Steele, 60: Aggravated possession of drugs.
Gary L. Booth, 47: Murder (two counts).
Alix W. Burgan, 30, of Springfield: Safecracking.
Denico Fudge, 31, of St. Paris: Robbery.
Kaneisha B. Danner, 23, of Springfield: Attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Terrell L. Seege, 23, of Dayton: Theft, receiving stolen property.
Paris James, 33, of Springfield: Improperly furnishing firearms to a minor, endangering children.
Louis R. Gibson, 37, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence.
Joseph P. Hawke, 52, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs.
David M. White II, 35, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.
Keith Griffin, 66: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).