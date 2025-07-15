These 24 people were indicted in Clark County

Bradley L. Kelley, 31, of Springfield: Robbery.

Johnnie L. Jackson, 35, of Springfield: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl related compound.

Nathan M. Allen, 49, of New Carlisle: Aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, hidden compartments in vehicles.

Jamie L. Jenkins, 48, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property.

Uriel A. Caceres, 18, of Springfield: Carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

David A. E. Detrick, 47, of Fairborn: Theft.

Slyvon Cook, 37, of Columbus: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, endangering children.

Destany K. Colwell, 18, of Springfield: Rape, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor (three counts), unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Brandon Rife, 39, of Springfield: Theft.

Darryl E. Kinley Jr., 52, of Springfield: Felonious assault.

Stanley D. E. Gibson, 22, of New Carlisle: Violating protection order, domestic violence.

Megan McCormick, 36, of Springfield: Trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Michael D. Steele, 60: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Gary L. Booth, 47: Murder (two counts).

Alix W. Burgan, 30, of Springfield: Safecracking.

Denico Fudge, 31, of St. Paris: Robbery.

Kaneisha B. Danner, 23, of Springfield: Attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Terrell L. Seege, 23, of Dayton: Theft, receiving stolen property.

Paris James, 33, of Springfield: Improperly furnishing firearms to a minor, endangering children.

Louis R. Gibson, 37, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence.

Joseph P. Hawke, 52, of Springfield: Receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs.

David M. White II, 35, of Springfield: Possession of cocaine.

Keith Griffin, 66: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).