Longtime Springfield resident involved in community passes away

Marcia Carr. Contributed

Marcia Carr. Contributed

News
By Brooke Spurlock
9 minutes ago

A longtime Springfield resident who was “deeply” involved in the community passed away Monday morning, two year after her husband, a well-known retired police officer, died.

Marcia Carr, 84, died in her sleep after a few months of declining health, her daughter Marcie Hagler said.

ExploreSpringfield street to share name of former officer who dedicated career to working with community

Carr’s childhood sweetheart, Hermann Carr, passed away a little more than two years ago. The couple was together for almost 65 years.

Officer Herman Carr

Officer Herman Carr

Officer Herman Carr

Hermann Carr served with the Springfield Police Division for 27 years, and dedicated most of his career working with local children.

The city of Springfield approved the dual naming of a road to honor him, and his name was added to a 0.7-mile portion of West McCreight Avenue between North Fountain Boulevard and Saint Paris Road.

ExploreStretch of S. Limestone Street to remain closed as crews repair windows on nearby building

The two performed magic shows together, with Marcia being Hermann’s assistant, and they were both involved in the community.

Marcia’s funeral arrangements will be handled by Littleton and Rue Funeral Home. The date and time of her services will be announced later this week.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

