Longtime Springfield resident involved in community passes away

A longtime Springfield resident who was “deeply” involved in the community passed away Monday morning, two year after her husband, a well-known retired police officer, died.
Marcia Carr, 84, died in her sleep after a few months of declining health, her daughter Marcie Hagler said.
Carr’s childhood sweetheart, Hermann Carr, passed away a little more than two years ago. The couple was together for almost 65 years.
Hermann Carr served with the Springfield Police Division for 27 years, and dedicated most of his career working with local children.
The city of Springfield approved the dual naming of a road to honor him, and his name was added to a 0.7-mile portion of West McCreight Avenue between North Fountain Boulevard and Saint Paris Road.
The two performed magic shows together, with Marcia being Hermann’s assistant, and they were both involved in the community.
Marcia’s funeral arrangements will be handled by Littleton and Rue Funeral Home. The date and time of her services will be announced later this week.
About the Author