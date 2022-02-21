Part of Limestone Street closed due to Credit Life building repair

The portion of South Limestone Street between East Main Street and East High Street in Springfield’s downtown is closed today as workers repair a broken window on the Credit Life Insurance Company building.
The city of Springfield shared on its Facebook page on Sunday that special accommodations will be made to allow motorists exiting Park National Bank’s drive-thru to exit onto High Street.
“Please be cautious around this area and observe all signage,” the city said.
Caution tape lined the area Monday morning as workers began the repair of the shattered window, located between the eighth and ninth floor of the building.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
